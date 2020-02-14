Weather

Southern California weather: Gusty winds, warm temps expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Sunday will see the return of Santa Ana winds and warmer temperatures, which will bring an elevated risk of fire to the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday can expect temperatures to spike into the high 80s and gusts could be as strong as 35 mph. Similar conditions are expected Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Sunday will be sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s and gusty winds on tap. Fire risk remains Monday as temperatures warm up to 90 and breezy conditions continue.

