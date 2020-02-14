Southern California weather: Gusty winds, warm temps expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Sunday will see the return of Santa Ana winds and warmer temperatures, which will bring an elevated risk of fire to the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday can expect temperatures to spike into the high 80s and gusts could be as strong as 35 mph. Similar conditions are expected Monday.
The valleys and Inland Empire on Sunday will be sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s and gusty winds on tap. Fire risk remains Monday as temperatures warm up to 90 and breezy conditions continue.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News