SoCal forecast: Heat wave headed to SoCal with triple digits expected

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The extreme heat is set to return to the Southland, with triple-digit conditions expected in inland areas.The warmup begins Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday before temps cool down a bit for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog ahead of plenty of sunshine with highs around 83 on Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 94.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.