SoCal forecast: Heat wave headed to SoCal with triple digits expected

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The extreme heat is set to return to the Southland, with triple-digit conditions expected in inland areas.
The warmup begins Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday before temps cool down a bit for the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog ahead of plenty of sunshine with highs around 83 on Tuesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 94.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More