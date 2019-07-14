SoCal forecast: Heat wave to last through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southern California scorcher continues Sunday, with some areas seeing triple digit temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sun with temps in the upper 80s before a cooling trend begins next week.Hot conditions remain for the valleys and Inland Empire. Temps will approach triple digits, before cooling down by Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.