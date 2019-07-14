Weather

SoCal forecast: Heat wave to last through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southern California scorcher continues Sunday, with some areas seeing triple digit temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sun with temps in the upper 80s before a cooling trend begins next week.

Hot conditions remain for the valleys and Inland Empire. Temps will approach triple digits, before cooling down by Tuesday.

