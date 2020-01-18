SoCal forecast: High clouds, mild temps in store for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather throughout the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 71 degrees, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a high of 70, but dropping to a chilly 42 at night.
