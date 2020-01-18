Weather

SoCal forecast: High clouds, mild temps in store for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather throughout the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 71 degrees, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a high of 70, but dropping to a chilly 42 at night.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found in Mexico on property owned by missing OC couple
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Riverside gang bust leads to arrests in murder of handyman
Suspect arrested in brutal beating of Torrance 7-Eleven clerk
Teachers sue Delta after jet dumps fuel on school in Cudahy
Thousand Oaks resident on road to recovery after accident
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at California prison facility
Show More
Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Tahoe ski resort
Crews begin work to fix Compton streets riddled with potholes
'Chicharito' Hernandez to sign with LA Galaxy, sources say
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
More TOP STORIES News