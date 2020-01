SoCal forecast: High clouds, mild temps in store for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather throughout the weekend, topped off with a slight warm-up on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 74 Sunday, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight. Clouds will then start to move back in, bringing in a slight chance of rain by Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a high of 74, but dropping to a chilly 42 at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.