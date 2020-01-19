Weather

SoCal forecast: High clouds, mild temps in store for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather throughout the weekend, topped off with a slight warm-up on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 74 Sunday, with temperatures dropping to 48 overnight. Clouds will then start to move back in, bringing in a slight chance of rain by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a high of 74, but dropping to a chilly 42 at night.

