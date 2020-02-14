Southern California weather: High temperatures, breezy conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect a spike in temperatures amid breezy conditions on Monday, followed by a mid-week cooldown.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 82 degrees along with clear skies.Temperatures will reach the upper eighties in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where skies will be cloudy.Look for sunshine and wind gusts of up to 30 mph in the mountain areas. Temperatures will drop to 29 degrees.In the deserts, sunny skies and 15 mph breezes are expected as the high temperature reaches 87 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.