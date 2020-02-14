Weather

Southern California weather: High temperatures, breezy conditions expected Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest weather with Alex Cheney

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect a spike in temperatures amid breezy conditions on Monday, followed by a mid-week cooldown.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 82 degrees along with clear skies.

Temperatures will reach the upper eighties in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where skies will be cloudy.

Look for sunshine and wind gusts of up to 30 mph in the mountain areas. Temperatures will drop to 29 degrees.

In the deserts, sunny skies and 15 mph breezes are expected as the high temperature reaches 87 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fundraiser held for toddlers whose mother admitted to drowning them
Former USC Trojans offensive lineman Chris Brown dies at 24
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Authorities investigating whether hiker entered closed burn area
LASD hosts pop-up vaccination clinic in Inglewood; 800 shots administered
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Derek Chauvin trial: Beverly Hills police prepare for potential protests after verdict
Show More
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Orange mass shooting suspect was barred from buying gun
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Family pleads for answers into death of 18-year-old Aisha Nava
More TOP STORIES News