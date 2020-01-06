SoCal forecast: High wind warnings in place for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- High wind warnings are in place for Southern California through Tuesday morning. Some areas will see gusts up to 65 mph.The winds will be strongest through mountain passes, particularly along the 5 Freeway corridor. Southland residents should remain vigilant for downed trees and power lines.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 74 degrees on Monday.Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region reaching a high of 73.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.