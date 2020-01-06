Weather

SoCal forecast: High wind warnings in place for Sunday, Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- High wind warnings are in place for Southern California beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing until Monday afternoon. Some areas will see gusts of up to 70 mph.

The winds will be strongest through mountain passes, particularly along the 5 Freeway corridor. SoCal residents should remain vigilant for downed trees and power lines.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 74 degrees on Monday.

Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region experiencing a high of 73 Monday.

