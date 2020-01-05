Weather

SoCal forecast: High wind warnings in place for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- High wind warnings are in place for Southern California beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing Monday morning. Some areas will see gusts of up to 70 mph.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 69.

Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region experiencing a high of 68.

