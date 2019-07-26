SoCal forecast: Hot and humid temps hanging around Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot temps and humidity Friday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, before things heat up even more over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds before the sun breaks through, bringing in a high of 88 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see temps climbing up to 100 degrees. There will be less chance of humidity going into the weekend, but high temps in those areas will spike up to 102.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.