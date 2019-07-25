SoCal forecast: Hot and humid temps hanging around Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Humidity and heat will remain in Southern California again on Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to inland areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot and humid conditions, with a high of 89 degrees and a small chance of light showers Thursday morning.The valleys and Inland Empire will see high temperatures hitting about 99 degrees, with less chance of humidity going into the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.