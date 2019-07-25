Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot and humid temps hanging around Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Humidity and heat will remain in Southern California again on Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to inland areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot and humid conditions, with a high of 89 degrees and a small chance of light showers Thursday morning.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see high temperatures hitting about 99 degrees, with less chance of humidity going into the weekend.

