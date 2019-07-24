Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot and humid temps hanging around Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Humidity and heat will remain in Southern California again on Wednesday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to inland areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot and humid conditions, with a high reaching 90 degrees on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see high temperatures hitting about 100.

The monsoonal moisture will lead to a chance of thunderstorms in some Inland Empire communities.

