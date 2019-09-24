Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot conditions on tap Tuesday with a cool down on the way

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are expected to jump into the 90s and even reach triple-digit temperatures in some parts of Southern California Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 90s as conditions will be hot and dry. Cooler temperatures in the 70s are expected later in the week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see an elevated fire danger with temperatures reaching 100.

