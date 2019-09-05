SoCal forecast: Hot, humid conditions could bring thunderstorms Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot and humid conditions are continuing in Southern California on Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to some inland communities.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot temperatures and high humidity, with highs reaching 94 on Thursday. Those areas will cool to the mid-80s by the weekend.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny, hot and humid, hitting 100 on Thursday. The Inland Empire will see a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.