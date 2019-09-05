Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot, humid conditions could bring thunderstorms Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot and humid conditions are continuing in Southern California on Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to some inland communities.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot temperatures and high humidity, with highs reaching 94 on Thursday. Those areas will cool to the mid-80s by the weekend.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny, hot and humid, hitting 100 on Thursday. The Inland Empire will see a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling brush fire in IE community La Cresta
VIDEO: Victorville suspect hits deputy, opens fire during altercation
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Cellphone video shows inside of Conception dive boat
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
Boyfriend charged in suspected murder of missing Monrovia woman
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Show More
Migrant children separated from parents experience emotional trauma
$50K reward offered after 18-year-old fatally shot in Santa Ana
20 dead, Bahamas remains stunned after Hurricane Dorian
Dodger players, Mayor Garcetti visit Skid Row Learning Center
15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game
More TOP STORIES News