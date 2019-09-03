SoCal forecast: Hot, humid conditions could bring thunderstorms

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures combined with monsoonal moisture, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to some areas Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot temperatures and higher humidity over the next three days, with highs reaching 92 on Tuesday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny, hot and humid, hitting 100 by Tuesday. The Inland Empire will see a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.