Weather

Southern California weather: Hot temperatures arriving for the weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Danny Romero

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be getting hotter this weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about average temperatures getting up to about 78 degrees on Friday and then rising into the 80s over the weekend. By the middle of next week, they'll be in the mid-80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 87 Friday, then climb to the 90s by the weekend, and the upper 90s by midweek.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Rescue crews searching for man who fell off Catalina ferry
OC business owners protest workplace mask rules
Amazon driver attacks customer after delivery argument
Newsom recall election to cost $215 million
FACEism: How Big Tobacco targets Black communities
Making these 4 changes can increase your lifespan, research shows
Newsom orders probe into death row inmate's conviction
Show More
3-year-old boy dies in NJ after window fall, dog attack
Sinkhole in Mexico now larger than football field, traps 2 dogs
Tale of 2 prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pennsylvania
FDA advisers debate urgency of vaccinating kids against COVID
'It's been a rough year' - CA vaccine lottery winner speaks out
More TOP STORIES News