Southern California weather: Hot temperatures arriving for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be getting hotter this weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about average temperatures getting up to about 78 degrees on Friday and then rising into the 80s over the weekend. By the middle of next week, they'll be in the mid-80s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 87 Friday, then climb to the 90s by the weekend, and the upper 90s by midweek.
