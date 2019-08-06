Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures continue Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures are continuing in the Southland on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog Tuesday morning, then a high reaching 84 by afternoon. Temps will drop by a few degrees mid-week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a hot Tuesday, with the highs reaching 96 and then dipping to the low 90s for the rest of the week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White supremacist subculture growing on social media, experts say
Rep. Schiff: white supremacists bigger threat in U.S. than ISIS
Marie Callender's closing 19 sites amid bankruptcy
Newport Beach murder fugitive captured in Mexico
2 people test positive for West Nile Virus in LA County
Activists protest company that runs ICE detention centers
CA hospitals asking lawmakers to scale back costly earthquake standards
Show More
July one of hottest months in recorded history
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting, an 'act of terrorism'
Costa Mesa first responders undergo active shooter training
More TOP STORIES News