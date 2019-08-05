SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures continuing Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures are continuing in the Southland on Monday, but things will cool off slightly by mid-week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds Monday morning, then a high reaching 88 by afternoon. Temps will drop by a few degrees mid-week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a hot Monday, with the highs reaching 99 and then dipping to the low 90s for the rest of the week.
