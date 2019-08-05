Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures continuing Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures are continuing in the Southland on Monday, but things will cool off slightly by mid-week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds Monday morning, then a high reaching 88 by afternoon. Temps will drop by a few degrees mid-week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a hot Monday, with the highs reaching 99 and then dipping to the low 90s for the rest of the week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
VIDEO: Hoverboard inventor successfully flies over English Channel
3 victims killed in bluff collapse at Encinitas beach identified
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
Nurse turned 'Momcologist' when son became her patient
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Show More
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Woman killed in North HIlls hit-and-run
Orca whales stop to take selfies with fisherman
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
More TOP STORIES News