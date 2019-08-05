SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures continuing Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures are continuing in the Southland on Monday, but things will cool off slightly by mid-week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds Monday morning, then a high reaching 88 by afternoon. Temps will drop by a few degrees mid-week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a hot Monday, with the highs reaching 99 and then dipping to the low 90s for the rest of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.