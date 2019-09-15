Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures expected for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures will linger in Southern California throughout the weekend, but things will cool off a bit as the new week begins.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny and warm conditions, reaching 89 on Sunday. Temps will drop to 81 by Monday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 96 on Sunday, then dropping to 86 by Monday.

