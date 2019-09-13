SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures expected for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures will linger over Southern California Friday and through the weekend, but things will cool off a bit as the new week begins.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny and warm conditions, reaching 91 on Friday and Saturday. Temps will drop to 82 by Tuesday.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 102 on Friday, then dropping to 90 by Monday.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News