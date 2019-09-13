Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures expected for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures will linger over Southern California Friday and through the weekend, but things will cool off a bit as the new week begins.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny and warm conditions, reaching 91 on Friday and Saturday. Temps will drop to 82 by Tuesday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 102 on Friday, then dropping to 90 by Monday.

