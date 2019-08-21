Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are getting hot Wednesday, with parts of the Southland reaching the triple digits.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny, warm conditions with highs reaching 87.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot day, with the highs reaching 100 degrees.

Palm Springs could see temperatures getting up to 115.

