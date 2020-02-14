Southern California weather: Hot conditions on tap for the weekend ahead of triple-digit temps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be getting hotter this weekend and the heat will only intensify going into next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures getting up to about 81 degrees on Saturday. By the middle of next week, they'll be in the mid-90s.The valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 92 Saturday, then climb into the triple digits by Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.