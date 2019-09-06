SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures, sunny skies continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is staying hot Friday, but cooler temperatures are in store for the weekend.There will be less moisture in the air on Friday, so thunderstorms are less likely than they were earlier this week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 89 on Friday, then cool to the mid-80s over the weekend.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 97 on Friday, then dropping to the upper 80s over the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.