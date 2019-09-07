SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures, sunny skies continue Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is staying warm but is seeing cooler temperatures for the weekend.
There will be less moisture in the air on Saturday, so thunderstorms are less likely than they were earlier this week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 86 on Saturday, then low 80s on Sunday.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 94 on Saturday, then dropping to the 80s on Sunday.
