Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures, sunny skies continue Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is staying warm but is seeing cooler temperatures for the weekend.

There will be less moisture in the air on Saturday, so thunderstorms are less likely than they were earlier this week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 86 on Saturday, then low 80s on Sunday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 94 on Saturday, then dropping to the 80s on Sunday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dead after alleged assault at Pechanga Casino
$25K offered in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
Palmdale school noose photo: investigation complete
Used car 'vending machines' popping up along SoCal freeways
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Rapper A$AP Rocky's attorney shot in Stockholm
Glendora robbery suspect killed, 2nd suspect at large
Show More
Arcadia teacher named 2019 California History Teacher of the Year
Evacuation orders for Tenaja Fire lifted
Marijuana use by US college students up, highest in 35 years
Cause of death likely smoke inhalation in Santa Barbara boat fire: Sheriff
Attempted kidnappings in West Covina did not happen, police say
More TOP STORIES News