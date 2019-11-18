SoCal forecast: Hot temps continue Monday, but rain coming soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect one more day of hot, dry conditions before cooler temperatures and rain move in by mid-week.Monday will be warm and dry in most areas, with some lingering danger of fire conditions. But temperatures will drop by about 10-15 degrees by Tuesday and rain is likely in many communities by Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 88 on Monday, dropping to 74 by Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 90 on Monday, dropping to 75 by Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.