SoCal forecast: Hot temps continue Monday, but rain coming soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect one more day of hot, dry conditions before cooler temperatures and rain move in by mid-week.

Monday will be warm and dry in most areas, with some lingering danger of fire conditions. But temperatures will drop by about 10-15 degrees by Tuesday and rain is likely in many communities by Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 88 on Monday, dropping to 74 by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 90 on Monday, dropping to 75 by Tuesday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

