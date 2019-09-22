Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temps linger ahead of possible showers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures before high Santa Ana winds and possible showers roll into the region.

Temps across Los Angeles and Orange counties will hover in the upper 80s Sunday with a high of 89 degrees. The following weekend will be a slight chance of showers in 70-degree weather.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see scorching temps with a high of 94 before a significant cool down by the weekend.

