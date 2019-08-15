SoCal forecast: Hot temps linger Thursday before slight weekend cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are staying hot in the Southland for one more day, before dropping by a few degrees for the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a little bit of morning fog Thursday with a high of 86, then staying in the low 80s over the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see temperatures around 98, dropping to 90 by Saturday.
