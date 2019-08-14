Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temps, sunny skies on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are staying hot in Southern California Wednesday until a temps start to decrease by the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sun with a high of 88.

A scorcher is in store for the valleys and Inland Empire as temperatures approach triple digits. Highs will average around 99, hitting 104 in some valley communities.

