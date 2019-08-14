SoCal forecast: Hot temps, sunny skies on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are staying hot in Southern California Wednesday until a temps start to decrease by the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sun with a high of 88.
A scorcher is in store for the valleys and Inland Empire as temperatures approach triple digits. Highs will average around 99, hitting 104 in some valley communities.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More