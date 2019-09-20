Weather

SoCal forecast: Hotter temperatures, fire danger in store for weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hotter temperatures and an elevated risk of fire this weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and a high of 82 degrees on Friday, then rise to the low 90s over the weekend.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 89, rising to the mid-90s for the weekend.

