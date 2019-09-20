SoCal forecast: Hotter temperatures, fire danger in store for weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hotter temperatures and an elevated risk of fire this weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and a high of 82 degrees on Friday, then rise to the low 90s over the weekend.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 89, rising to the mid-90s for the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.