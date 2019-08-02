Weather

SoCal forecast: Hotter temps coming this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are rising in the Southland this weekend, so time to find ways to cool off.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning, then highs of 88 by Friday afternoon. Saturday temps will reach 90.

The valleys and Inland Empire will get hot, rising to 98 on Friday and staying in the upper 90s for several days.

