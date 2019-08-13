Weather

SoCal forecast: Hotter temps, more sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A warmup in Southern California starts Tuesday and is expected to last a few days before temps start to decrease later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sun with a high of 86.

A scorcher is in store for the valleys and Inland Empire as temperatures approach triple digits. A high of 97 is expected along with sunny conditions.

