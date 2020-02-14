Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Heavy incoming storm to bring chance of rain late Monday night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following a relatively dry winter, a heavy storm is moving into Southern California late Monday, drenching the region in several inches of rain.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see the rain start moving in just before midnight Monday. Tuesday could see 1-3 inches, with another 1-2 inches falling Wednesday. There may also be gusty winds, thunderstorms and possible flooding in burn areas.

The slow-moving storm will linger across the region through next Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Tuesday.

The high temperature in Los Angeles and Orange counties and most of the valleys and Inland Empire will be around 72 degrees.

