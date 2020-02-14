Southern California weather: Inland communities continue to see hot temperatures Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Inland and desert communities of Southern California will see temperatures in the low 90s Friday, while the basin will remain cooler.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, with temperatures hitting about 75 by Friday afternoon. Conditions will remain similar through the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting an average of 89 degrees Friday after the morning clouds burn off, while some desert communities like Barstow and Palm Springs will see triple-digit temperatures.
