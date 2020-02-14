Southern California weather: Inland communities continue to see hot temperatures Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Inland and desert communities of Southern California will see temperatures stay in the 90s Thursday, while the basin will remain cooler.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, with temperatures hitting about 75 by Thursday afternoon. Conditions will remain similar through the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be hotter, hitting an average of 94 degrees Thursday after the morning clouds burn off, while some desert communities like Barstow and Palm Springs will see triple-digit temperatures.
