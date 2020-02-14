Southern California weather: Light rain, cool temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many Southern California communities can expect to see some light rain Monday morning, with temperatures staying in the 70s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning showers and breezes Monday, with temperatures reaching just 71 degrees by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with morning showers and a high of 72.
