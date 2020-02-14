SOCAL FORECAST: Light showers for the weekend, heavy rain starts Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Light showers are coming to Southern California, but a heavy storm is moving in by Monday night.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about a 20% chance of showers on Saturday with a high of 62. Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s as tropical moisture moves in, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Monday night and lasting through Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions.
