Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Light showers for the weekend, heavy rain starts Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Light showers are coming to Southern California, but a heavy storm is moving in by Monday night.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about a 20% chance of showers on Saturday with a high of 62. Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s as tropical moisture moves in, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Monday night and lasting through Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy, woman abducted in LA
2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County
Hawthorne Costco see long lines amid coronavirus panic
Burglary suspects lead chase from Industry to South LA
IE school district cancels field trips over coronavirus concerns
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
Show More
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Ventura County's 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed
Infant girl found dead in bathroom stall at park in Pasadena
Student alleges racial discrimination after coronavirus outbreak
Electronics-detecting K-9 helps FBI fight crime
More TOP STORIES News