SOCAL FORECAST: Chance of light showers on Sunday as heavy storm moves into region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A potentially heavy storm is moving into Southern California on Sunday, which is expected to drench the region with consistent rain for most of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temps start to warm up to the mid 60s on Sunday with a 30% chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Sunday night.

The slow-moving storm will linger across the region through next Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have a 30% chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 64.

