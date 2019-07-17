SoCal forecast: Marine layer returns Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marine layer is returning to the Southland on Wednesday, bringing morning clouds and mild temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning, with temperatures rising to above 82 by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see patchy fog with temperatures reaching 88.
