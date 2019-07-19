Weather

SoCal forecast: Mild temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will stay nice and pleasant on Friday, but a warmup is expected next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning, with temperatures rising to 76 by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up slightly over the next few days, rising to the mid-80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a few clouds with temperatures reaching 83, then climbing to the upper 90s by mid-week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman gunned down in Hollywood driveway; suspect sought
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in Perris
Family claiming racial profiling at local Nike store speaks out
Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew'
OC massage therapist appears in court on sex assault charges
Rogen, Eichner add comic relief to new 'Lion King'
Pomona police search for man who stabbed dog to death
Show More
Rare albino porcupine shows up at Maine train museum
Homeless suing L.A. over destruction of belongings
Search warrant served at rapper YG's Hollywood Hills home
L.A. Stadium hosts job fair, seeking construction workers
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway near Sylmar
More TOP STORIES News