SoCal forecast: Mild temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will stay nice and pleasant on Friday, but a warmup is expected next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning, with temperatures rising to 76 by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up slightly over the next few days, rising to the mid-80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a few clouds with temperatures reaching 83, then climbing to the upper 90s by mid-week.