SoCal forecast: Mild temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will stay on the cool side Saturday, before things start to heat up next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see the usual morning clouds, with temperatures rising to 78 by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s by the end of next week, with a hint of humidity.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a few clouds with high temperatures reaching 86, then climbing to the upper 90s, by mid-week.

