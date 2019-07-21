SoCal forecast: Mild temperatures expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will get one more day of relatively cool temperatures Sunday, before things start to really heat up next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see the usual morning clouds, with temperatures rising to a warm 83 by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s by mid-week, with a hint of humidity.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine all day paired with high temperatures reaching 95, then climbing into the triple digits by mid-week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.