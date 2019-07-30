SoCal forecast: Mild temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some cloud cover in some areas Tuesday morning, with moderately warm temperatures by afternoon.The moderate temperatures will continue for a few days, and then conditions will heat up by a few degrees over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 83 by afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 91 on Tuesday, and staying in the 90s all week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.