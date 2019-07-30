Weather

SoCal forecast: Mild temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some cloud cover in some areas Tuesday morning, with moderately warm temperatures by afternoon.

The moderate temperatures will continue for a few days, and then conditions will heat up by a few degrees over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 83 by afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 91 on Tuesday, and staying in the 90s all week.

