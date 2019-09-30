Weather

SoCal forecast: Mild temps expected Monday, warming up later in the week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mild temperatures are expected Monday but will warm up later in the week with highs in the mid 80s by Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 75 Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny skies and and a high of 76 Monday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaring gas prices becoming unbearable for So Cal drivers
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Horrific crash leaves driver dead, 4 injured in Inglewood
Bucs hand LA Rams first loss of the season in wild game, 55-40
1 dead, 3 injured following fiery crash in Big Tujunga Cyn
Arrest made in vandalism on Korean comfort women in Glendale
Show More
Little League facility 'destroyed' by vandals in Marina del Rey
Off-duty Buena Park officer killed in 91 Fwy crash in Corona
1 dead, 4 others injured in solo Inglewood car crash
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
LA chargers beat Miami Dolphins with solid 20-pt lead
More TOP STORIES News