SoCal forecast: Mild temps expected Tuesday, warming up later in the week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mild temperatures are expected Tuesday and will continue to warm up later in the week with highs in the mid-80s by Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 77 Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny skies and and a high of 76 Tuesday.

