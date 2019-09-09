Weather

SoCal forecast: Milder temperatures, clouds on tap for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are cooling off just a little in the Southland on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds with a high of 81 on Monday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting 85 on Monday.

