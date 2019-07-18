SoCal forecast: Moderate temps expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The morning marine layer will remain in the Southland on Thursday, bringing morning clouds and mild temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning, with temperatures rising to 78 by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up slightly by the weekend, hitting 82 on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a few clouds with temperatures reaching 86, then climbing to 90 by Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.