SoCal forecast: More rain, snow expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more rain and snow on Monday, but not quite as severe as last week's storm that shut down major freeways for hours.A winter weather advisory is in effort starting around 2 a.m. Monday and lasting until about 10 p.m.The system will move in from the north and sweep down to the east out to the Inland Empire by Monday evening. Some snow is likely in the mountains down to elevations of 3,000 feet.Outside of the mountains, Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with a high of 62.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect rain with a high of 58.