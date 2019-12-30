SoCal forecast: More rain, snow expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more rain and snow on Monday, but not quite as severe as last week's storm that shut down major freeways for hours.
A winter weather advisory is in effort starting around 2 a.m. Monday and lasting until about 10 p.m.
The system will move in from the north and sweep down to the east out to the Inland Empire by Monday evening. Some snow is likely in the mountains down to elevations of 3,000 feet.
Outside of the mountains, Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with a high of 62.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect rain with a high of 58.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News