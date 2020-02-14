Weather

Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The May Gray marine layer will continue Friday morning and through Mother's Day weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s in Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds until about 11 a.m. Friday, clearing out for afternoon sunshine and a high of 73 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected over the next several days, including Mother's Day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds, followed by a high of 78 in the afternoon.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Los Feliz
Venice boardwalk now a huge homeless encampment
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards
Video shows violent SF bus stop stabbing of 2 Asian women
Anthony Avalos case: DA Gascón takes death penalty off table
After LA County move to yellow tier, businesses expand capacity
Show More
SoCal native Victor Glover reflects on history-making space mission
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
San Bernardino nurse fulfills lifelong career dream
OC to close COVID mass vaccine sites due to lack of demand
Bodycam videos: Sheriff's deputy hurt, suspect killed in Perris shootout
More TOP STORIES News