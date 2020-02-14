Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The May Gray marine layer will continue Friday morning and through Mother's Day weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s in Southern California.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds until about 11 a.m. Friday, clearing out for afternoon sunshine and a high of 73 degrees.Similar conditions are expected over the next several days, including Mother's Day.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds, followed by a high of 78 in the afternoon.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.