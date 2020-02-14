LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The May Gray marine layer will continue Friday morning and through Mother's Day weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s in Southern California.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds until about 11 a.m. Friday, clearing out for afternoon sunshine and a high of 73 degrees.
Similar conditions are expected over the next several days, including Mother's Day.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds, followed by a high of 78 in the afternoon.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News