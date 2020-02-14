Southern California weather: Morning clouds, breezes expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some fog Monday morning followed by breezes and cool temperatures all day.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning fog and breezy conditions Monday, reaching a high of only 70 degrees by the afternoon.Temperatures will gradually warm up over the next several days, reaching 78 by Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Monday, along with breezes and a high of 78.Valley conditions will warm up through the week, briefly hitting 90 by Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.