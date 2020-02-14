Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The weekend will bring more overcast mornings to SoCal with pleasantly cool afternoons after the sun pokes out from behind the clouds.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds until about 10 a.m. Saturday, clearing out for afternoon sunshine and a high of 71 degrees.Similar conditions are expected for Mother's Day and then temperatures will warm to the mid-70s in the early part of next week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Saturday, followed by a high of 77 in the afternoon. Valleys will warm to the 80s by early next week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.